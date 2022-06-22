2022 June 22 12:58

DP World opens a technology centre in Bangalore, India

The new Bangalore office is the second technology centre to be opened by DP World this year, following Hyderabad in May, while a third, at Gurugram, is set to open in the coming months, according to the company's release.

Employees will take on a variety of roles – from developers, product and project management, quality assurance and automation, UX Design, system analysts and system design -- fulfilling DP World’s vision of building technologically advanced integrated services to help trade flow. Selected through a rigorous recruitment process, the staff represent some of the brightest minds among India’s technology talent pool. They now have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge applications of heavy automation, AI/ML and robotics – such as DP World’s unique proprietary Box Bay technology and Cargoes Finance.

DP World’s presence in the Indian technology market has grown rapidly to match its ambitions in the digital trade sphere. At the beginning of 2021, the company had just 50 employees in the country. This number has already grown to more than 450 with the opening of the first two offices. As this exponential growth continues, employee headcount is expected to reach as many as 800 by the middle of next year.