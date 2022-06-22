  • Home
  • News
  • MacGregor signs a two-year agreement on OnWatch Scout use together with a service and spares order for AHC cranes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 22 12:05

    MacGregor signs a two-year agreement on OnWatch Scout use together with a service and spares order for AHC cranes

    MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a two-year OnWatch Scout agreement and has been selected to supply spare parts and services for the Offshore Support Vessel, MPV Everest, which is owned by Maritime Construction Service and equipped with MacGregor AHC cranes, according to the company's release.

    The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake. Delivery will take place in mid-July 2022.

    MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses DryDock Spares, services and the installation of OnWatch Scout, MacGregor’s unique solution for analytics and preventative maintenance. It connects installed equipment to advanced monitoring systems that continuously analyse component conditions and predict maintenance needs. The system detects patterns and behaviour from equipment data to identify risk of failure followed by recommended actions, spare parts and documents to address the issues.

    MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

    Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

    MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: MacGregor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 22

17:19 DNV’s ShipManager supports growth of Montec Ship Management
16:57 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled container vessels
15:51 MOL establishes subsidiary EcoMOL
15:49 Volga Shipping says it purchases 100% of bunker fuel for its fleet in Russian ports
15:09 Navigare Capital Partners signs green tech deal with NJORD
14:51 ESP expects container rail traffic volume in Russia to recover by the year-end results
14:43 oceanis hits $ 200 million milestone for vessel financing
13:30 Russian military created conditions for the safe operation of two maritime transport corridors from Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
13:22 GAC Norway joins Hyvalue initiative
12:58 DP World opens a technology centre in Bangalore, India
12:05 MacGregor signs a two-year agreement on OnWatch Scout use together with a service and spares order for AHC cranes
11:43 First ferry from Cyprus to Greece after 21 years sails from DP World Limassol Terminal
11:02 Yang Ming to launch Far East-Latin America service “SA8”
10:35 Wan Hai Lines to launch Asia-South America II Service
10:31 Five-month Russian crude exports fell 12.6%
10:15 Ban on cargo transfer in transshipment areas may affect about 10 million tonnes of oil product exports in the South Basin
08:44 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on June 22

2022 June 21

18:17 Sea Machines unveils AI-ris computer vision
18:10 State Duma grants Rosatom more authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route
17:50 DELO's logistics operator RUSCON launches direct multimodal service to Israel
17:08 UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package - Reuters
17:00 Mitsubishi Corporation's Pyxis Ocean named as first vessel to be retrofitted with BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine
16:19 Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea - CNN
16:06 Danelec and i4 Insight join forces
15:46 Port of Valencia monthly freight traffic rises 7.8% in May
14:13 Titan LNG rebrands as Titan
13:41 Cargill opens new waste-based biodiesel plant at North Sea Port
13:14 New ferry will start operating on the route from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad region on June 25 - Anton Alikhanov
13:08 ABS AIP for Project Sabre ammonia-fueled, ammonia bunker vessel
12:44 Wartsila and Stena to build the world’s largest hybrid vessels
12:15 Marlink and Bureau Veritas in partnership to promote digital integration and connectivity for Class operations
11:17 Port of Tallinn will build a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour to service wind farms
11:03 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increases in June 2022
10:46 Sightseeing vessel is the first in Berlin to be electrified by Torqeedo
10:13 China ports container volume rises 2.3% from January to May of 2022
09:56 Crude oil prices recover after plunging last week
09:37 MPA approves ferry service between Singapore and Desaru, Malaysia
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on June 21

2022 June 20

18:38 Eastern Shipbuilding Group launches R.B. WEEKS trailing suction hopper dredge
18:19 Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for NE012 series first tug for Russian National Guard
18:14 BOURBON signs a strategic partnership agreement with Integrated Wind Solution
17:58 First ship to be sustainably recycled in Kiel
17:06 Volstad Maritime orders NES battery package for subsea construction vessel
16:25 Multiple contract awards valued over A$300 million diversify Austal's long-term revenue base
16:17 Chernomorneftegaz oil drilling platforms in the Crimean sector of the Black and Azov Seas were hit, the Crimean official says
16:09 The ports of Rotterdam and Baie-Comeau sign an agreement
15:56 Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record after E-ferry Ellen sails more than 90 kilometers on single battery charge
15:03 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessel
14:03 Semco Maritime launches new design for Project Greensand
13:26 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Innospec’s “Octamar Combustion Catalyst Series”
13:02 Port Houston invests $450 mln to expand Houston Ship Channel
12:06 Lloyd’s Register acquires OneOcean in maritime growth strategy drive
11:35 ESL Shipping becomes the first shipping company in the world to utilize Neste’s co-processed marine fuel for GHG emissions reduction
11:03 Sovcomflot solves the problem of insuring its fleet in accordance with international requirements
10:51 DP World and the Saudi Ports Authority announce major new partnership for Jeddah Logistics Park
10:13 Vard Electro steps up investment for autonomous ship operations with launch of SeaQ Remote
09:58 Crude oil prices edge up following a decline on June 17
08:37 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decline on June 20

2022 June 19

15:37 Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway waterborne freight volume reached 149 million tonnes in 2021
13:52 Rolling Truck Age Program at Port of Vancouver to launch on September 15, 2022