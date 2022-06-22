2022 June 22 12:05

MacGregor signs a two-year agreement on OnWatch Scout use together with a service and spares order for AHC cranes

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a two-year OnWatch Scout agreement and has been selected to supply spare parts and services for the Offshore Support Vessel, MPV Everest, which is owned by Maritime Construction Service and equipped with MacGregor AHC cranes, according to the company's release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake. Delivery will take place in mid-July 2022.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses DryDock Spares, services and the installation of OnWatch Scout, MacGregor’s unique solution for analytics and preventative maintenance. It connects installed equipment to advanced monitoring systems that continuously analyse component conditions and predict maintenance needs. The system detects patterns and behaviour from equipment data to identify risk of failure followed by recommended actions, spare parts and documents to address the issues.



MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people worldwide.