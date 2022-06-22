2022 June 22 11:43

First ferry from Cyprus to Greece after 21 years sails from DP World Limassol Terminal

Ro-Ro passenger ship MV DALEELA sailed from DP World Limassol port on Sunday, 19 June 2022, on its first round-trip to Greece, officially launching a ferry link, which aims to boost Cyprus’ connectivity with mainland Europe, according to the company's release.

The ferry link, which has been reinstated after 21 years, will carry out 22 return trips from Limassol (Cyprus) to Piraeus (Greece) between June and September 2022 and will be departing from and arriving at the state-of- the-art Cruise Terminal operated by DP World Limassol.

This service will further strengthen DP World’s Ro-Ro footprint in Europe and provide seamless services from one of the largest and busiest ports of the Mediterranean.

In April 2016, DP World Limassol was awarded a 25-year concession to exclusively operate the multi-purpose terminal in Limassol. DP World Limassol multipurpose terminal comprises three multi-purpose quays. Its activities include break-bulk, general cargo, Ro-Ro, oil gas services and the brand-new passenger terminal. DP World Limassol provides a safe, stable and responsible environment for cruise itineraries in the eastern Mediterranean and further afield.