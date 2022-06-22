2022 June 22 11:02

Yang Ming to launch Far East-Latin America service “SA8”

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. has announced the launch of its latest Far East - West Coast of Latin America (FE-WCSA, Loop code: SA8) service in July 2022, according to the company's release.

The new SA8 service is jointly operated by Yang Ming, WAN HAI LINES LTD. and Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd (PIL). A fleet of eight 2,400-3,700 TEU vessels will be deployed on the weekly service, two of them are from Yang Ming. The first sailing of the SA8 service is planned to commence from Ningbo on 13th July, 2022(ETB). A round trip will take 70 days.

Yang Ming currently provides two FE-WCSA loops, SA4 and SA6. With the addition of the SA8 service, the Company will be able to strengthen its existing service network and provide customers with more comprehensive delivery service across FE-WCSA markets.

Port rotation of Yang Ming’s FE-WCSA services:

SA4 port rotation: Hong Kong - Yantian - Kaohsiung - Shanghai - Ningbo - Manzanillo - Balboa - Buenaventura - Callao - San Antonio - Hong Kong

SA6 port rotation: Kaohsiung - Shekou - Hong Kong - Ningbo - Shanghai - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Quetzal - Callao - Guayaquil - Manzanillo - Pusan – Kaohsiung

SA8 port rotation: Ningbo - Shanghai - Qingdao - Pusan - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Quetzal - Buenaventura - Valparaiso - Ningbo