2022 June 22 10:35

Wan Hai Lines to launch Asia-South America II Service

Wan Hai Lines has announced the launch of Asia-South America II “AS2 service” on 13th July, 2022. This new service will help to expand Wan Hai Lines network in North China and West Coast America Chile market, according to the company's release.

This service will be operated by 10 vessels with nominal capacity of range 3,000 to 4,250TEU. AS2 maiden voyage will commence from Ningbo port on 13th July, 2022, and it will be a 70-day fixed round trip schedule.

The port rotation will be: Ningbo – Shanghai - Qingdao – Busan –Manzanillo – Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Quetzal – Buenaventura – Valparaiso