-
2022 June 22 10:31
Five-month Russian crude exports fell 12.6%
Crude oil production in Russia in May was down 2.5%
Crude oil exports from Russia in January - May 2022 declined by 12.6% to 102.7 million tonnes, a study of the Institute for Natural Monopolies Research (IPEM) shows. Crude oil production in Russia in May 2022 was down 2.5% to 43.1 million tonnes.
The decline is seen in oil production for the second month in a row. The relatively small decrease was redoubled by a low base last year. At the same time, OPEC + decided to increase the rate of recovery of oil production under the deal from 432 000 barrels to 648 000 barrels per day for the period of July-August due to growing demand for crude oil from the world market.
Другие новости по темам: crude oil exports
2022 June 22
2022 June 21
2022 June 20
2022 June 19
|15:37
|Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway waterborne freight volume reached 149 million tonnes in 2021
|13:52
|Rolling Truck Age Program at Port of Vancouver to launch on September 15, 2022