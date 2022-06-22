  • Home
  
  • 2022 June 22 10:31

    Five-month Russian crude exports fell 12.6%

    Crude oil production in Russia in May was down 2.5%

    Crude oil exports from Russia in January - May 2022 declined by 12.6% to 102.7 million tonnes, a study of the Institute for Natural Monopolies Research (IPEM) shows. Crude oil production in Russia in May 2022 was down 2.5% to 43.1 million tonnes.

    The decline is seen in oil production for the second month in a row. The relatively small decrease was redoubled by a low base last year. At the same time, OPEC + decided to increase the rate of recovery of oil production under the deal from 432 000 barrels to 648 000 barrels per day for the period of July-August due to growing demand for crude oil from the world market.

2022 June 22

17:19 DNV’s ShipManager supports growth of Montec Ship Management
16:57 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled container vessels
15:51 MOL establishes subsidiary EcoMOL
15:49 Volga Shipping says it purchases 100% of bunker fuel for its fleet in Russian ports
15:09 Navigare Capital Partners signs green tech deal with NJORD
14:51 ESP expects container rail traffic volume in Russia to recover by the year-end results
14:43 oceanis hits $ 200 million milestone for vessel financing
13:30 Russian military created conditions for the safe operation of two maritime transport corridors from Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
13:22 GAC Norway joins Hyvalue initiative
12:58 DP World opens a technology centre in Bangalore, India
12:05 MacGregor signs a two-year agreement on OnWatch Scout use together with a service and spares order for AHC cranes
11:43 First ferry from Cyprus to Greece after 21 years sails from DP World Limassol Terminal
11:02 Yang Ming to launch Far East-Latin America service “SA8”
10:35 Wan Hai Lines to launch Asia-South America II Service
10:15 Ban on cargo transfer in transshipment areas may affect about 10 million tonnes of oil product exports in the South Basin
08:44 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on June 22

2022 June 21

18:17 Sea Machines unveils AI-ris computer vision
18:10 State Duma grants Rosatom more authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route
17:50 DELO's logistics operator RUSCON launches direct multimodal service to Israel
17:08 UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package - Reuters
17:00 Mitsubishi Corporation's Pyxis Ocean named as first vessel to be retrofitted with BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine
16:19 Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea - CNN
16:06 Danelec and i4 Insight join forces
15:46 Port of Valencia monthly freight traffic rises 7.8% in May
14:13 Titan LNG rebrands as Titan
13:41 Cargill opens new waste-based biodiesel plant at North Sea Port
13:14 New ferry will start operating on the route from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad region on June 25 - Anton Alikhanov
13:08 ABS AIP for Project Sabre ammonia-fueled, ammonia bunker vessel
12:44 Wartsila and Stena to build the world’s largest hybrid vessels
12:15 Marlink and Bureau Veritas in partnership to promote digital integration and connectivity for Class operations
11:17 Port of Tallinn will build a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour to service wind farms
11:03 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increases in June 2022
10:46 Sightseeing vessel is the first in Berlin to be electrified by Torqeedo
10:13 China ports container volume rises 2.3% from January to May of 2022
09:56 Crude oil prices recover after plunging last week
09:37 MPA approves ferry service between Singapore and Desaru, Malaysia
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on June 21

2022 June 20

18:38 Eastern Shipbuilding Group launches R.B. WEEKS trailing suction hopper dredge
18:19 Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for NE012 series first tug for Russian National Guard
18:14 BOURBON signs a strategic partnership agreement with Integrated Wind Solution
17:58 First ship to be sustainably recycled in Kiel
17:06 Volstad Maritime orders NES battery package for subsea construction vessel
16:25 Multiple contract awards valued over A$300 million diversify Austal's long-term revenue base
16:17 Chernomorneftegaz oil drilling platforms in the Crimean sector of the Black and Azov Seas were hit, the Crimean official says
16:09 The ports of Rotterdam and Baie-Comeau sign an agreement
15:56 Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record after E-ferry Ellen sails more than 90 kilometers on single battery charge
15:03 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessel
14:03 Semco Maritime launches new design for Project Greensand
13:26 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Innospec’s “Octamar Combustion Catalyst Series”
13:02 Port Houston invests $450 mln to expand Houston Ship Channel
12:06 Lloyd’s Register acquires OneOcean in maritime growth strategy drive
11:35 ESL Shipping becomes the first shipping company in the world to utilize Neste’s co-processed marine fuel for GHG emissions reduction
11:03 Sovcomflot solves the problem of insuring its fleet in accordance with international requirements
10:51 DP World and the Saudi Ports Authority announce major new partnership for Jeddah Logistics Park
10:13 Vard Electro steps up investment for autonomous ship operations with launch of SeaQ Remote
09:58 Crude oil prices edge up following a decline on June 17
08:37 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decline on June 20

2022 June 19

15:37 Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway waterborne freight volume reached 149 million tonnes in 2021
13:52 Rolling Truck Age Program at Port of Vancouver to launch on September 15, 2022