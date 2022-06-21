2022 June 21 18:10

State Duma grants Rosatom more authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route

Rosatom authorized to make decisions on the suspension, resumption and termination of navigation in the waters of the NSR

The State Duma of the Russian Federation on June 21, 2022, adopted in the second and third readings the bill "On Amendments to Article 5-1 of the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation and the Federal Law "On the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation (on ensuring the centralization of powers to manage the Northern Sea Route, NSR), the legislative activity website reported.

"The provisions of the bill are aimed at changing of the regulatory approval regime of shipping on the NSR that will ensure maritime safety on the route taking into account climate change in the context of an increase in the intensity of navigation along the NSR, an increase in the size and tonnage of ships; redistribution of functions and powers to organize the navigation of ships in the NSR water area, ensure the safety of navigation, protect the marine environment from pollution of the NSR basin from ships; centralization of powers for the management of the NSR and the organization of navigation in its waters for the purpose of their implementation by the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation,” the explanatory note to the bill reads.

Bill No. 135971-8 was submitted to the State Duma on June 2, 2022.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to assign the authority to Rosatom to manage the Northern Sea Route and arrange navigation in its waters.