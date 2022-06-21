2022 June 21 18:17

Sea Machines unveils AI-ris computer vision

Sea Machines Robotics, Inc., the developer of autonomous command and control and advanced perception systems for the marine industries, today unveiled AI-ris, a new marine computer-vision navigation sensor designed to improve safety and performance while vessels are underway, according to the company's release.

The company revealed this new technology during Seawork2022, the largest European commercial marine exhibition. Sea Machines’ AI-ris, (Artificial Intelligence Recognition and Identification System) uses digital cameras and AI-processing to detect, track, classify and geolocate objects, vessel traffic and other potential obstacles in the majority of operational conditions, day or night, to equip crew with best-in-class situational awareness. Computer vision helps improve safety for vessels and is also a critical technology for the advancement of autonomous command and control systems.

The need for this technology is clear. Boats and ships operate in the planet’s most dynamic environment and the limitations of conventional navigation sensors leave the bulk of perception work to the human eye and brain for continuous scanning of the waterway. Fatigue, distraction, and confusion can lead to misses and mistakes. The U.S. Coast Guard reported that in 2020, 36 percent of boating accidents were collisions and allisions, with the primary cause being improper lookouts and operator inattention.

The commercial marine industry suffers from similar challenges. Sea Machines designed AI-ris to be ever-alert, with the ability to deliver predictable operational results that can improve vessel reliability, as well as eliminate liabilities caused by human error. Now commercially available, this technology can radically improve vessel safety.



AI-ris is commercially available now and can be installed aboard existing vessels and ships, as well as new-builds. To learn more about AI-ris, click here.



Headquartered in the global tech hub of Boston and operating globally, Sea Machines is one of the leaders in pioneering autonomous command and control and advanced perception systems for the marine industries. Founded in 2015, the company builds autonomous vessel software and systems, which increases the safety, efficiency, and performance of ships, workboats, and commercial passenger vessels.