2022 June 21 17:00

Mitsubishi Corporation's Pyxis Ocean named as first vessel to be retrofitted with BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine

Cargill, Mitsubishi Corporation, BAR Technologies (BAR Tech) and Yara Marine Technologies (Yara Marine) announced Mitsubishi Corporation’s Pyxis Ocean as the first vessel to undergo installation and deployment of BAR Tech’s pioneering wind propulsion technology WindWings, delivered by industrialization partner Yara Marine, according to the company's release.

The installation, anticipated for deployment at the beginning of 2023, comes as the next step in a collaboration launched in 2019 between Cargill and MC Shipping Ltd. Singapore Branch – the shipping arm of the Mitsubishi Corporation – to increase energy savings and reduce emissions from international shipping. This first deployment with two WindWings significantly accelerates the partnership’s drive towards decarbonization.

The project, comprising a multitude of industry players across design, funding, provision, installation, chartering, and operation, exemplifies the kind of collaboration needed in the shipping industry to get the energy transition up to speed. Two WindWings will be delivered by Yara Marine and installed on the Pyxis Ocean, with one of those wings funded by the European Union as part of EU Horizon 2020 Project CHEK, dedicated to demonstrating solutions for decarbonizing international shipping. All partners wish to thank the European Union for their vision in this important area.

At 5 years old the Pyxis Ocean, an 80,962DWT bulk carrier, keenly represents the challenges the energy transition poses to the global fleet. With vessels up to 9 years in age comprising 55% of the world’s bulk carrier fleet, and 51% of all ships on the water, the industry is in dire need of retrofit solutions capable of decarbonizing existing ships, alongside the research and development of future sources of clean fuels such as renewable gases and hydrogen.



