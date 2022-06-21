2022 June 21 16:06

Danelec and i4 Insight join forces

Fleet optimisation provider and Lloyd’s Register subsidiary, i4 Insight, has joined forces with data collection pioneers, Danelec, to solve fleet performance challenges, according to LR's release.

This new industry partnership, which brings together specialists in data collection and data analysis, will mean customers can get a more cost-effective solution to vessel optimisation.

As the maritime sector deals with digital transformation and decarbonisation pressures, seafarers face increasingly complex and difficult industry challenges, and it appears collaborative working may be the only way to create one accurate, comprehensive data source.



Danelec currently works with over 10,000 vessels, this will provide copious amounts of new data which will be fed into the machine learning technology to allow it to jump to the next level of intelligence.



The goal of the i4 Alliance programme is to leverage the strengths from each partner, to provide ship owners and charterers with more efficient and effective solutions centred around fleet management, vessel optimisation and decarbonisation strategies.



i4 operates as the fleet optimisation subsidiary of Lloyd’s Register’s Maritime Performance Services division and last year acquired market leading artificial intelligence and machine learning business, GreenSteam.