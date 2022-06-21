2022 June 21 14:13

Titan LNG rebrands as Titan

Fuel supplier to the marine industry, Titan LNG, has rebranded as Titan, according to the company's release.

Titan specializes in providing shipping and industrial customers with end-to-end clean fuel solutions. This includes project planning, physical supply and delivery, as well as risk management and hedging services to mitigate price fluctuations. As an independent clean fuel company, Titan is not locked into conventional LNG long-term and can work with other suppliers of low carbon and carbon neutral marine fuels to enable reliable availability and supply anywhere in the world.



Titan collaborates with various shipowners to create clean fuel delivery programs that are tailored, safe, and cost-effective. It currently operates four LNG and LBM supply vessels across Europe; two FlexFuelers, the Green Zeebrugge, plus regularly chartered vessels. The newbuild program, that consists of the Krios and Hyperion series, will join Titan’s expanding infrastructure in late 2024 on the back of the long-term contracts in place.

Titan will only produce, source, and supply carbon neutral products that originate from second generation residues or renewable electricity to produce hydrogen from electrolysis, e-fuels, including hydrogen-derived e-methane, green methanol, and green ammonia. Engine manufacturers are designing and building dual or multi-fuel engines that are, or will be, capable of using many of the future fuels being considered. This protects the capital investments made by vessel owners today and reduces future fuel risks, regardless of whether technologies change or not.



The Titan rebrand follows the news that, in partnership with Attero and Nordsol, Titan has recently been awarded €4.3m in funding for a LBM production plant in Wilp, the Netherlands. The FirstBio2Shipping project, set to be completed in 2023, will achieve a decentralized production of LBM designated for use in the maritime industry. More LBM projects are underway, as well as hydrogen derived e-methane projects that are nearing final investment decision.



Titan is an independent, physical supplier of low and zero carbon fuels, such as LNG, LBM, and hydrogen derived e-methane. It is an ISO certified and an accredited clean fuel bunker provider which has been at the forefront of global developments in the small-scale LNG sector for 10 years. Titan is incorporated under the laws of The Netherlands and its head office is in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. It’s Titan’s mission to contribute to an environmentally sustainable future by supplying clean fuels to industrial customers, the transport and the marine sector.