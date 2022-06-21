2022 June 21 12:15

Marlink and Bureau Veritas in partnership to promote digital integration and connectivity for Class operations

Marlink, the smart network group, and leading classification society Bureau Veritas, have signed an agreement to accelerate the delivery of cyber-secure digital tools and safety services in the maritime industry.

The agreement links Marlink’s smart hybrid connectivity with the remote digital and safety services provided by BV. Having identified crossovers in their mutual customer base, the partners will collaborate to help enable maritime stakeholders to more easily adopt cyber-strengthened digital tools and applications using the Marlink network.

The partners have put in place a working group to support shipowners around improving the cyber-security of vessel data collection and facilitating compliance with regulation. This will support remote and digital operation modes on a journey to smarter, remote and, ultimately, autonomous ships with zero-emission.

Through their experience, Marlink and Bureau Veritas identified the need for dedicated channels of co-operation recognising a common interest in removing the barriers to smarter, cleaner vessel operations. The two organisations will seize opportunities to work outside the silos that have held back the industry from accessing data that can lower operating costs, save fuel and drive compliance.

The partner program will be expanded over time, with a proactive approach towards new areas of collaboration bringing in new initiatives where possible, ultimately leading the industry into new eras around smart shipping, unmanned and autonomous vessels. As well as simplifying implementation of cyber security standards for shipyards, the agreement is ‘open source’ enabling third party application providers, start-ups and software developers to participate where appropriate.



Marlink is the trusted partner in fully managed smart network solutions, based on an intelligent hybrid network and unrivalled digital solutions.

The company provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.



