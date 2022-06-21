2022 June 21 11:17

Port of Tallinn will build a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour to service wind farms

The supervisory board of Port of Tallinn decided to invest up to EUR 53 million to build a new 310-meter quay with a 10-hectare area beyond the quay in Paldiski South Harbour, according to the company's release. The investment is co-financed by European Commission in the amount of EUR 20 million through the military mobility project EstMilMob, which aims to improve transport connections to Tapa over the next five years. The quay and hinterland area will be completed in summer 2025.

The new quay with the beyond area to be built in Paldiski South Harbour is necessary not only for military purposes but also to increase the maritime transport capacity of goods and vehicles. Due to the favorable location of Paldiski South Harbour, the construction of the new quay will create preconditions for Port of Tallinn to become an important partner in the construction and subsequent maintenance of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea region. The new quay will ensure the capacity of the port to receive high-draft special-purpose vessels for the construction of offshore wind farms and the transport of wind turbine components. The large rear area beyond the quay allows various preparations for the manufacture and storage of generators and wind turbine blades before being loaded on a ship. In addition, the new quay can be used to service ro-ro vessels if required.

Port of Tallinn is currently negotiating with several largest European wind farm builders to establish a construction and maintenance port for offshore wind farms of the neighboring region in the Paldiski South Harbour. The wind farms to be built in the area plan to start production in 2028, preceded by a 3-year construction period of the wind farms. The positive impact of the investment on the operating volumes and turnover of Port of Tallinn is expected from 2025 after the completion of the quay, but as negotiations with developers are still ongoing, it is currently not possible to assess the financial impact on Port of Tallinn in more detail.