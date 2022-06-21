2022 June 21 11:03

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increases in June 2022

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in June was quotes 3467.2 points, have an increase of 1.2% compare to last month, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group. Transportation demand on the Ningbo Zhoushan Port-West Costal of North America route has not improved, space was sufficient, booking rate slump in recent few weeks. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York&New Jersey port in June was $7760（-6.7%）and $9931（-1.7%）month-on-month respectively.

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) is used to objectively reflect the fluctuation of freight rates of international container shipping market by calculating and recording the container freight rates change information of 21 routes departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including composite Index and 21 Indexes of branch routes.