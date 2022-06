2022 June 21 09:56

Crude oil prices recover after plunging last week

Prices rose 0.79-1.76%



Brend Crude futures price for August settlement as of 08:59 (UTC+3) June 20, 2022 rose 0.79% to $115.04 per barrel, trading data show.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures rose 1.76% to $109,92 per barrel.



The oil market continues upward trend, recovering from last week's plunge amid fears of shortage in fuel supply in the global market.