2022 June 20 18:19

Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for NE012 series first tug for Russian National Guard

Photo credit: Rybinsk Design Bureau



The shipyard is building two harbor tugs

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding), held June 18, 2022, an official launching ceremony for the first vessel in a series of harbor tugs of Project NE012 for the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation, the shipbuilding company’s press office said.



The NE012 series tug was designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Rybinsk Design Bureau LLC for towage of self-propelled and non-self-propelled watercraft, for transportation on its deck some cargo including a pair of TEU containers. The tug is also equipped to support fire fighting operations.



Key particulars: displacement - 400 tonnes, LOA - 26.8 m, beam - 9.5 m, draft - 2.4 m, full speed - 11 knots, cruising range - 650 miles, endurance - 5 days, crew - 8. The vessel was built to the RS Ice2 class. The main engines total power is 1268 kW. RS AUT3 class automation system enables semi-autonomous operation of the tug without constant presence of service personnel in the engine room.



The launching ceremony was attended by Zelenodolsk Shipyard General Director Alexander Fillipov, director of Rybinsk Design Bureau Andrey Khangazheyev, officials of local administration and representatives of the Russian Guard.

M.Gorky Zelenodolsk Shipyard is currently building two tugs of Project NE012, serial numbers 445, 446.



Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky based in Tatarstan, Russia specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING. The shipyard has built more than 1,500 different ships, including 600 warships.

Photos courtesy of Rybinsk Design Bureau