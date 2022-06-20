2022 June 20 17:58

First ship to be sustainably recycled in Kiel

In cooperation with Leviathan GmbH, GERMAN NAVAL YARDS welcomes the first ship that is to be recycled 100% sustainably for the first time. Parts of the ship will be transformed into works of art, according to the GERMAN NAVAL YARDS's release.

In times of sustainability and increased environmental awareness, Leviathan GmbH from Cuxhaven has developed a process for green & emission-free ship recycling. Together with GERMAN NAVAL YARDS in Kiel, the sustainable recycling process will now be applied for the first time on a 41m long landing boat. The pilot project will start on 20th of June and is expected to be completed within six weeks, by the end of July. After a successful trial, approval in accordance with EU Regulation 1257 (EU Ship Recycling Regulation) will be applied.



The experts at Leviathan will receive full support from the experienced workers from GERMAN NAVAL YARDS and suitable shipyard facilities are made available for the project.



