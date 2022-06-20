2022 June 20 16:17

Chernomorneftegaz oil drilling platforms in the Crimean sector of the Black and Azov Seas were hit, the Crimean official says

The platforms of Chernomorneftegaz were hit this early morning, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, shared the information on social media.

“This morning, the drilling platforms of Chornomorneftegaz were attacked. I am in touch with colleagues from the Ministry of Defense and the FSB, we are working on saving people. Five people were rescued with three of them reported injured. The search for the rest of them continues. The Ministry of Defense ensures the conduct of a rescue operation with the involvement of patrol ships and aviation. We will provide updates on the events,” the head of the Crimea said in his post.

Chernomorneftegaz is an enterprise that independently carries out exploration and development of oil and gas fields in the Crimean sector of the Black and Azov Seas.