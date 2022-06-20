2022 June 20 15:56

Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record after E-ferry Ellen sails more than 90 kilometers on single battery charge

Electric ferry Ellen sailed 50 nautical miles – 92 kilometers – on a single battery charge during the International Energy Agency’s 7th Annual Conference on Energy Efficiency. The distance marks a new world record, according to Danfoss's release.

The islands of Ærø and Als in Southern Denmark are connected by Ellen, the longest ranging fully electric ferry in the world. Ellen set a new world record on June 9 just outside the windows in Sønderborg, Denmark, where leaders from industry, government, and civil society joined the International Energy Agency (IEA) for the 7th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency.

On her return from the conference, where participants explored how international ambition on energy efficiency can be translated into faster and stronger real-world progress, Ellen reached a total of 50 nautical miles – 92 kilometers – on a single battery charge.



Ellen does not emit carbon and operates at 24 percent lower cost than a new diesel ferry. She started sailing in 2019. Danfoss has supplied electric Editron drivetrains and propulsion motors for the ferry.



