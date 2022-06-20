2022 June 20 15:03

Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessel

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held an online ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI 177, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI 177 is the first of two 1,781 teu containerships purchased under novation arrangement. The vessel is designed with LOA 171.9m, deadweight capacity of 24,000 mt on 9.7 m draft and a maximum cruising speed of 19 nautical miles.

WAN HAI 177 will be delivered on June 20th at the Shipyard. After delivery, she will join Wan Hai Lines’ China-India Service.