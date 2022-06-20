2022 June 20 14:03

Semco Maritime launches new design for Project Greensand

The Danish company Semco Maritime has developed a new pumping system design allowing subsea CO2 storage in the North Sea in connection with Project Greensand, according to the company's release.



Semco Maritime is introducing a new pumping system design that provides the basis for pumping liquid CO2 in connection with Project Greensand. The mission of the project, in which Semco Maritime engineers and technicians have been involved since January 2021, is to allow CO2 storage in the Danish part of the North Sea and to make a significant contribution to the green transition in Denmark.



Semco Maritime, headquartered in Esbjerg, Denmark, has more than 40 years of experience in offshore operations. Most recently, Semco Maritime designed the structure and locking system to clamp CO2 containers onto the vessel that will carry liquid CO2 from Antwerp to the Project Greensand subsea reservoir in the Danish part of the North Sea.

At the same time, Semco Maritime has worked intensively to develop the design of the pumping system that will transport the liquid CO2 from the containers via the Nini West platform in the Danish part of the North Sea and 1,800 metres below the sea, where the CO2 will be permanently stored in a sandstone reservoir.



Having completed the structural and pumping system designs, Semco Maritime is ready to start local production at Semco Maritime’s premises in Esbjerg. After production, Semco Maritime will be in charge of installing the equipment on the vessel.



The pumping system design for transporting the liquid CO2 is quite new. Semco Maritime has chosen a combination of buying and renting the actual equipment for this purpose.



The new design is part of the progressing works of Project Greensand. Tank containers and vessel are already in place, meaning that the first CO2 can be shipped for CO2 storage below the North Sea as planned.



The new designs are all part of the pilot phase of Project Greensand whose mission is to develop and demonstrate how CO2 can be stored in the Danish North Sea as part of the green transition.



Project Greensand is a consortium of 23 companies and organisations who are all working together to make a significant contribution to the green transition in Denmark through the storage of CO2 below the North Sea. In December 2021, Project Greensand was assigned DKK 197 million through the ”Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program” (EUDP) for the development and demonstration of CO2 storage in the North Sea. The project is currently in the project phase – phase 2 – where the storage process is being developed, demonstrated and monitored.



