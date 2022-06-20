2022 June 20 12:06

Lloyd’s Register acquires OneOcean in maritime growth strategy drive

Photo credit Lloyd's Register



Lloyd’s Register (“LR”), a global provider of maritime professional services, has acquired OneOcean, a leading supplier of voyage compliance, safety and environmental solutions, from Equistone Partners Europe, a leading European mid-market private equity firm.

This move will accelerate LR’s ambitions to be the maritime industry’s trusted adviser for compliance, safety, performance and sustainability solutions, enabling clients to benefit from more efficient, cleaner & safer operations.

The pedigree of OneOcean will expand and considerably complement LR’s existing digital solutions, including fleet management (Hanseaticsoft) and vessel performance and optimisation (i4 Insight, C-MAP Commercial and Greensteam) portfolios.

OneOcean solutions are currently used by more than 16,000 vessels to support and optimise compliance, safety and environment, increasing transparency and simplifying complex regulations and tasks to enable teams to work more transparently for efficiency and enhanced decision making.

OneOcean was created by the merger of ChartCo, in which Equistone first invested in 2016, and Marine Press in 2019. With Equistone’s support, OneOcean has changed and grown rapidly, with four acquisitions, two divestments, a merger and a complete cultural change from product distributor to leading-edge software solutions provider.

The deal is subject to regulatory clearance and is expected to be complete by the end of the summer.