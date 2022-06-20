2022 June 20 11:35

ESL Shipping becomes the first shipping company in the world to utilize Neste’s co-processed marine fuel for GHG emissions reduction

Finnish shipping company ESL Shipping will become the world's first shipping company to start utilizing new low-emission Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel in its vessels in Finland and Sweden. The ISCC PLUS certified marine fuel enables up to 80% reduced greenhouse gas emissions over the life cycle compared to fossil fuels without compromising the product quality and performance, according to the company's release.

ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Constantly in search of sustainable shipping solutions, ESL Shipping strives to minimize the adverse environmental impacts of its fleet.

Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel is currently in the piloting phase and it is produced at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, Finland, where part of the fossil raw materials have been replaced with renewable raw materials in the conventional refining process. The drop-in fuel can be taken in use without any fleet modifications as it has a similar composition to conventional bunker fuels.

The co-processed marine fuel is ISO 8217 compliant with consistent refined quality. The sustainability characteristics of the co-processed marine fuel are certified with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) with a mass balance approach.



ESL Shipping Ltd is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business over 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc. ESL Shipping’s subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping has currently 33 vessels in 3,000-6,000 dwt segments in its fleet. The combined fleet of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping consists of 48 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 3,000 to 56,000 dwt.



Neste creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.