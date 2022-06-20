2022 June 20 09:58

Crude oil prices edge up following a decline on June 17

Prices rose 0.57-0.58%



Brend Crude futures price for August settlement as of 09:02 (UTC+3) June 20, 2022 rose 0.58% to $113.78 per barrel, trading data show.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures climbed 0.57% to $108,61 per barrel.

Oil prices slightly changed today after a fall on June 17, driven by rising fears that the FRS rapid tightening of policy will trigger a recession in the US economy.





