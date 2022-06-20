  • Home
  • 2022 June 20 09:58

    Crude oil prices edge up following a decline on June 17

    Prices rose 0.57-0.58%

    Brend Crude futures price for August settlement as of 09:02 (UTC+3) June 20, 2022 rose 0.58% to $113.78 per barrel, trading data show.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures climbed 0.57% to $108,61 per barrel.

    Oil prices slightly changed today after a fall on June 17, driven by rising fears that the FRS rapid tightening of policy will trigger a recession in the US economy.


2022 June 20

17:06 Volstad Maritime orders NES battery package for subsea construction vessel
16:25 Multiple contract awards valued over A$300 million diversify Austal's long-term revenue base
16:17 Chernomorneftegaz oil drilling platforms in the Crimean sector of the Black and Azov Seas were hit, the Crimean official says
16:09 The ports of Rotterdam and Baie-Comeau sign an agreement
15:56 Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record after E-ferry Ellen sails more than 90 kilometers on single battery charge
15:03 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessel
14:03 Semco Maritime launches new design for Project Greensand
13:26 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Innospec’s “Octamar Combustion Catalyst Series”
13:02 Port Houston invests $450 mln to expand Houston Ship Channel
12:06 Lloyd’s Register acquires OneOcean in maritime growth strategy drive
11:35 ESL Shipping becomes the first shipping company in the world to utilize Neste’s co-processed marine fuel for GHG emissions reduction
11:03 Sovcomflot solves the problem of insuring its fleet in accordance with international requirements
10:51 DP World and the Saudi Ports Authority announce major new partnership for Jeddah Logistics Park
10:13 Vard Electro steps up investment for autonomous ship operations with launch of SeaQ Remote
08:37 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decline on June 20

2022 June 19

15:37 Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway waterborne freight volume reached 149 million tonnes in 2021
13:52 Rolling Truck Age Program at Port of Vancouver to launch on September 15, 2022
11:42 Swedish maritime authority plans to order new icebreakers
09:13 The Ports of Montréal, Québec and Trois-Rivières look to jointly strengthen the St. Lawrence Corridor

2022 June 18

14:27 Bourbon signs strategic partnership with Integrated Wind Solution to address the French renewable energy market
11:44 Bracco Imaging SpA and BDP International achieve pharma transportation ‘first’
10:32 Bryan Davies takes the helm at new ABP Divisional Ports Manager, North West

2022 June 17

18:37 Stolt Tank Containers to boost rail freight in Saudi Arabia
18:17 Hapag-Lloyd updates service between North Europe and West Africa
18:15 PortNews’ Week 24 headlines summary
18:07 Maersk to acquire ResQ to strengthen Maersk Training’s offerings
17:43 Belgium's first subsidy-free wind farm inaugurated at ArcelorMittal in North Sea Port
17:29 Port of San Diego selected Best Cruise Port in the World by Global Traveler
17:27 Russian crude exports rose 12% thanks to seaborne traffic - Alexander Novak
16:58 Stolthaven Terminals confirms joint venture in Taiwan
16:43 Norilsk Nickel expects two-year delays in new projects commissioning due to equipment shortage
16:04 GPA sets all-time trade record in May
15:59 Share of the Asia bound Russian crude exports exceeds 50% - Alexander Dyukov
15:47 Nornickel intends to increase Port of Dudinka throughput to 5 million tonnes
15:21 It is impossible to expedite the LNG equipment production without a helping hand of the government - Leonid Mikhelson
15:14 Finnlines opens a new line
14:03 Equinor and partners consider 1 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Western Norway
13:31 Fincantieri to build the third Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:27 Mantsinen Group sells its business in Russia
12:22 Mawani and IALA discuss technical cooperation in Saudi Ports
12:03 Visy opts for Maersk ECO Delivery
11:20 Maersk Viking named floater rig of the year by Shell
11:00 DNV awards first class notation and AiP for Data Driven Verification of Dynamic Positioning systems
10:09 International Chamber of Shipping to mark centenary
09:29 Enel sells its entire 56.43% stake in PJSC Enel Russia
09:22 Equinor joins the Marsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
08:41 MABUX: Sharp irregular fluctuations to continue in Global bunker market on June 17

2022 June 16

18:34 Equinor and Technip Energies enter strategic collaboration for floating wind substructures
18:07 Hanseatic Energy Hub launches binding LNG capacity bookings in Stade and sets organisational course
17:45 U.S. dairy exports improves due to the cooperation of the Port of Los Angeles and CMA CGM
17:00 SCZONE signs a joint MOU to establish automotive industries complex
16:45 Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for Maersk Valiant
16:16 Alfa Laval expands its offering for tankers by acquiring tank cleaning leader Scanjet - Wake Media
15:35 Gerald Desmond Bridge demolition to begin in July
15:03 ICHCA welcomes MSC as new associate and board member
14:30 Paris MoU to launch an inspection campaign to verify compliance with the requirements of the Polar Code
14:30 RZD set to increase by 10% freight volume to eastern region this year
14:13 Sanctions hinder proper fulfillment of obligations under SCF Eurobonds
14:03 Terminal Triest launches a new weekly block train to Central and Eastern Europe