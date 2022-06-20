  • Home
  2022 June 20

    MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decline on June 20

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on June 17:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 760.67 (+5.94)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 1086.92 (+3.56)
    MGO - USD/MT – 1374.55(-11.84)

    As of June 17, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $31 (minus $11 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $77 (minus $78 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $54 (minus $36 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $17 (plus $21 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the undercharge level declined by 20 points on June 17.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on June 17 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $52 (plus $67 the day before), in Singapore by plus $188 (plus $199 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $197 (plus $189 the day before), in Houston - plus $38 (plus $62 the day before). MDI for VLSFO declined in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by 24 points on June 17.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of selected ports on June 17: in Rotterdam - by plus $4 (minus $23 the day before), in Singapore by plus $64 (minus $4 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $157 (plus $119 the day before). This fuel grade remained undervalued in Houston - by minus $7 (minus $22 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharge level rose by 68 points and this fuel grade became overcharged.

    We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate sharp downward changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may decline by 20-30 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may decrease by 30-40 USD/MT, the price for MGO may lose 15-25 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  




