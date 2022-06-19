  • Home
  Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway waterborne freight volume reached 149 million tonnes in 2021
  • 2022 June 19 15:37

    Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway waterborne freight volume reached 149 million tonnes in 2021

    This represents an increase of 7% over pandemic-stricken 2020

    Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway ships carried an estimated 149 million metric tons of cargo to and from domestic ports as well as to overseas markets during the 2021 shipping season — an increase of 7% over pandemic-stricken 2020, a latest report from the Chamber of Marine Commerce shows.

    The 2021 Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System Tonnage Activity report, the only data resource of its kind that annually collects and analyzes Canadian-flag, U.S.-flag and foreign-flag tonnage for the bi-national navigation system, provides an overview of the key cargo commodities and their underlying economic and business drivers.

