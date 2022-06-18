  • Home
  • News
  • Bourbon signs strategic partnership with Integrated Wind Solution to address the French renewable energy market
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 18 14:27

    Bourbon signs strategic partnership with Integrated Wind Solution to address the French renewable energy market

    BOURBON says it enters into a strategic partnership with IWS Fleet AS, the vessel owning company of Integrated Wind Solutions ASA (“IWS”) to address the French commissioning and maintenance market of offshore wind farms. This agreement will allow BOURBON to market and operate the IWS’s “Skywalker class” windfarm specialized support walk-to-work vessels in France. The ship management will be performed by the French affiliate Bourbon Offshore Surf, with a strong footprint on French Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts, as the group currently employs about 500 French seafarers with relevant offshore experience.

    IWS currently has four vessels under construction, the two first IWS vessels will be delivered in Q2/Q3 2023 and the remaining two in the first half of 2024. The company holds options for ordering two additional “Skywalker class” vessels.

    With this partnership, BOURBON’s ambition is to offer a range of services dedicated to the maintenance of offshore wind farms. Market leader in the installation of floating wind farms, the company thus strengthens its offer and its ability to meet the major challenges of these large-scale projects.

    France has high ambitions for its offshore wind market, currently planning installation of more than 7GW by 2030 according to Green Ducklings A/S.

    The “Skywalker class” Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (“CSOV”) DP2 walk-to-work vessel with a length of 90m has a total capacity of 120 personnel on board. Equipped with 3D compensated gangway and crane, this latest generation vessel is also fitted with battery hybrid propulsion to reduce its CO2 emissions and to operate zero emission in periods.

    BOURBON would also be able to provide complementary ROV, subsea engineering and survey services for below water services while IWS through its subsidiary ProCon Wind Energy A/S can provide relevant services related to above water line services, balance of plant including services and transition piece and offshore substations.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 18

14:27 Bourbon signs strategic partnership with Integrated Wind Solution to address the French renewable energy market
11:44 Bracco Imaging SpA and BDP International achieve pharma transportation ‘first’
10:32 Bryan Davies takes the helm at new ABP Divisional Ports Manager, North West

2022 June 17

18:37 Stolt Tank Containers to boost rail freight in Saudi Arabia
18:17 Hapag-Lloyd updates service between North Europe and West Africa
18:15 PortNews’ Week 24 headlines summary
18:07 Maersk to acquire ResQ to strengthen Maersk Training’s offerings
17:43 Belgium's first subsidy-free wind farm inaugurated at ArcelorMittal in North Sea Port
17:29 Port of San Diego selected Best Cruise Port in the World by Global Traveler
17:27 Russian crude exports rose 12% thanks to seaborne traffic - Alexander Novak
16:58 Stolthaven Terminals confirms joint venture in Taiwan
16:43 Norilsk Nickel expects two-year delays in new projects commissioning due to equipment shortage
16:04 GPA sets all-time trade record in May
15:59 Share of the Asia bound Russian crude exports exceeds 50% - Alexander Dyukov
15:47 Nornickel intends to increase Port of Dudinka throughput to 5 million tonnes
15:21 It is impossible to expedite the LNG equipment production without a helping hand of the government - Leonid Mikhelson
15:14 Finnlines opens a new line
14:03 Equinor and partners consider 1 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Western Norway
13:31 Fincantieri to build the third Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:27 Mantsinen Group sells its business in Russia
12:22 Mawani and IALA discuss technical cooperation in Saudi Ports
12:03 Visy opts for Maersk ECO Delivery
11:20 Maersk Viking named floater rig of the year by Shell
11:00 DNV awards first class notation and AiP for Data Driven Verification of Dynamic Positioning systems
10:09 International Chamber of Shipping to mark centenary
09:29 Enel sells its entire 56.43% stake in PJSC Enel Russia
09:22 Equinor joins the Marsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
08:41 MABUX: Sharp irregular fluctuations to continue in Global bunker market on June 17

2022 June 16

18:34 Equinor and Technip Energies enter strategic collaboration for floating wind substructures
18:07 Hanseatic Energy Hub launches binding LNG capacity bookings in Stade and sets organisational course
17:45 U.S. dairy exports improves due to the cooperation of the Port of Los Angeles and CMA CGM
17:00 SCZONE signs a joint MOU to establish automotive industries complex
16:45 Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for Maersk Valiant
16:16 Alfa Laval expands its offering for tankers by acquiring tank cleaning leader Scanjet - Wake Media
15:35 Gerald Desmond Bridge demolition to begin in July
15:03 ICHCA welcomes MSC as new associate and board member
14:30 Paris MoU to launch an inspection campaign to verify compliance with the requirements of the Polar Code
14:30 RZD set to increase by 10% freight volume to eastern region this year
14:13 Sanctions hinder proper fulfillment of obligations under SCF Eurobonds
14:03 Terminal Triest launches a new weekly block train to Central and Eastern Europe
13:25 Lineas and North Sea Port shift another 15,000 containers from road to rail between Belgium and Italy
12:46 Kongsberg Digital to handle Floatel Internationals digital services
12:36 Maersk introduces a dedicated New Zealand coastal service
12:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 24, 2022
12:06 MOL conducts carbon-offset voyage with car carrier
11:50 Wartsila acquires PortLink Global to accelerate its Smart Port Ecosystem vision
11:26 Luminus wind turbines on Jan De Nul’s site in Ghent port area officially inaugurated
10:52 Maersk Tankers and partners disclose climate impact of vessel operations
09:57 Less than a week from now, the 15th Russian Forum Current State and Prospects of Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market kicks off in St.Petersburg
09:51 TecPlata to operate new service with Port of Montevideo
09:31 Solstad Offshore, DeepOcean and Østensjø team up in remote operations venture
09:25 Crude oil prices edge up following previous decline
09:09 ABS and SpaceX sign JDP on remotely controlled rocket recovery droneships
08:59 MABUX: Sharp irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 16
08:50 APM Terminals Moín sets global benchmark for berthing time

2022 June 15

18:36 Julián Fernández appointed as Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti
18:13 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to 967,900 TEU in May 2022
17:05 OCI expands import terminal for green ammonia in the port of Rotterdam
16:44 The shipping lines more than doubled EBIT in Q1 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
16:13 Shipping company CSPL celebrates a centenary