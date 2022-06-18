2022 June 18 10:32

Bryan Davies takes the helm at new ABP Divisional Ports Manager, North West

Bryan Davies will be the strategic lead for ABP’s four North West Ports



Today, Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Bryan Davies as the Divisional Ports Manager for the North-West region.



A strategic ports sector leader, Bryan is currently Managing Director of UM Terminals, where he manages eight bulk liquid terminals across the UK, offering comprehensive services for diverse sectors from food to fuel. He brings 30 years of experience from roles with Peel Ports, Quality Freight (UK) and Frank Armitt and Sons, and a proven track record in delivering safe, profitable and efficient operations.





The North-West region comprises the ports of Barrow and Silloth, which Bryan will directly manage, as well as Garston and Fleetwood. He will have overall responsibility for leading the strategic development, stakeholder management and operational delivery of these four North-West ports to meet ABP’s business objectives, and ABP is delighted to welcome Bryan to the company.



Andrew Harston, ABP’s Regional Director for Wales and Short Sea Ports, said,



“We look forward to Bryan joining the team. With significant experience into translating ambitious strategy into business delivery, it’s a great time to bring Bryan into ABP. ABP’s ports have always had an important part to play in Keeping Britain Trading, and increasingly they are providing the facilities needs for the energy transition- our North-West ports are critical for this”.



Bryan will take up his role on 11 July 2022.