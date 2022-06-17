-
2022 June 17 18:15
PortNews’ Week 24 headlines summary
Ports and hydraulic engineering, shipping and logistics, shipbuilding and ship repair, bunker market
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Cargo volume of Russian seaports for five months 2022 reached 340.7 million tonnes, at the level of the previous year.
- Port-Petrovsk invested 350 million rubles in the reconstruction of the fish terminal of Makhachkala port.
- In Chuvashia, they plan to build a berth with river port terminals and a warehouse complex.
- By 2024, Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard will deliver two newbuilds of Project A4590.2 for the Krasnoyarsk Territory - Governor Alexander Uss.
- Sodruzhestvo Group will build a grain terminal with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per year in the Port of Ust-Luga by 2026.
- Rosmorrechflot sees the need to diversify the port capacities of the Far East.
- Rosmorrechflot considers the transportation of mineral fertilizers and chemical cargoes in the South direction to be promising.
- Port Elga marine coal terminal will handle the first bulk carrier in 2024.
- Two new universal terminals are planned to be built in the Khabarovsk Territory.
- Container traffic in the ports of the North-West of Russia decreased by 85% in June.
- The Port of Murmansk can become a logistics hub for the development of the Northern Sea Route.
- Norilsk Nickel intends to increase the capacity of the Port of Dudinka to 5 million tonnes.
- NOVATEK plans to commission an LNG complex in Kamchatka in the first half of 2023.
Shipping and logistics
- Iran is launching a pilot transit from Russia to India on the North-South Transport Corridor.
- Maritime Rescue Service and Gazprom have signed a long-term cooperation agreement.
- It is important to continue linking the NSR with the railway, while simultaneously creating an LNG storage and transportation system in high latitudes – Dmitry Medvedev.
- RZD and Eurosib SPb-Transport Systems signed a memorandum on the development of the ITC North-South.
- The expansion of the Trans-Siberian Railway will increase freight traffic at ports up to 100 million tonnes - Oleg Kozhemyako.
- FESCO and the government of Chukotka have agreed to cooperate in the implementation of short sea traffic.
- Grain exporters are faced with an acute shortage of fleets.
- RZD plans to increase the volume of cargo traffic in the Eastern direction by almost 10% in 2022.
- RZD is ready to provide in full freight transportation to the Caspian ports.
- The main department of the Northern Sea Route will be created in July 2022 - Alexey Likhachev.
- United Grain Company (OZK) and the Primorsky ULC agreed to develop the geography of export deliveries at the expense of African countries.
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- According to PortNews, Russian shipbuilding enterprises can receive financial support from the Russian government.
- State testing of a non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395 has been completed at Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation.
- Zelenodolsk Shipyard was launched a special purpose boat of Project 21980.
- Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard will launch the first crab catcher of Project KSP01 in July.
- USC unveils a new passenger ship Sotalia at SPIEF.
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade continues the discussion with the Ministry of Finance on the introduction of a zero VAT rate for ship repair - Boris Kabakov.
- Resetting VAT for ship repair will benefit Russian enterprises by 20% compared to foreign ones – Alexey Rakhmanov.
- Rosatom expects to start construction of Project 22220 fifth and sixth icebreakers in 2023 – Vyacheslav Ruksha.
- NOVATEK plans to build additional 30 vessels for operation on the Northern Sea Route – Evgeny Ambrosov.
- The issue of building six more FPUs is being discussed with USC — Vyacheslav Ruksha.
- NOVATEK considers it necessary to create a ship repair base in the Far East.
- A Center for Serial Machine Building and Logistics of USC in the North-West Region will be created in St. Petersburg.
- The head of USC considers it necessary to achieve technological sovereignty in shipbuilding.
- STLC and the government of the Murmansk region will cooperate in the creation of an Arctic ship repair cluster.
- The Federal Agency for Fishery recognized the impossibility of concluding new contracts with shipyards for the second phase of investment quotas before 2025.
- Baimsky MPP project will require the construction of three ice-class bulk carriers.
- USC plans to complete the first stage of the reconstruction of Severnaya Verf Shipyard in the first quarter of 2023.
- Zelenodolsk Shipyard on June 18 will launch the first tugboat of Project NE012 for the Russian National Guard.
- R-Flot will launch two buoy tenders on July 1, 2022.
- An additional six icebreakers will be built for year-round navigation on the NSR.
Bunker Market
It is necessary to develop unified requirements for fuel mix - expert.
