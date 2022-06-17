2022 June 17 18:15

PortNews’ Week 24 headlines summary

Ports and hydraulic engineering, shipping and logistics, shipbuilding and ship repair, bunker market



Ports and hydraulic engineering

Cargo volume of Russian seaports for five months 2022 reached 340.7 million tonnes, at the level of the previous year.

Port-Petrovsk invested 350 million rubles in the reconstruction of the fish terminal of Makhachkala port.

In Chuvashia, they plan to build a berth with river port terminals and a warehouse complex.

By 2024, Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard will deliver two newbuilds of Project A4590.2 for the Krasnoyarsk Territory - Governor Alexander Uss.

Sodruzhestvo Group will build a grain terminal with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per year in the Port of Ust-Luga by 2026.

Rosmorrechflot sees the need to diversify the port capacities of the Far East.

Rosmorrechflot considers the transportation of mineral fertilizers and chemical cargoes in the South direction to be promising.

Port Elga marine coal terminal will handle the first bulk carrier in 2024.

Two new universal terminals are planned to be built in the Khabarovsk Territory.

Container traffic in the ports of the North-West of Russia decreased by 85% in June.

The Port of Murmansk can become a logistics hub for the development of the Northern Sea Route.

Norilsk Nickel intends to increase the capacity of the Port of Dudinka to 5 million tonnes.

NOVATEK plans to commission an LNG complex in Kamchatka in the first half of 2023.



Shipping and logistics

Iran is launching a pilot transit from Russia to India on the North-South Transport Corridor.

Maritime Rescue Service and Gazprom have signed a long-term cooperation agreement.

It is important to continue linking the NSR with the railway, while simultaneously creating an LNG storage and transportation system in high latitudes – Dmitry Medvedev.

RZD and Eurosib SPb-Transport Systems signed a memorandum on the development of the ITC North-South.

The expansion of the Trans-Siberian Railway will increase freight traffic at ports up to 100 million tonnes - Oleg Kozhemyako.

FESCO and the government of Chukotka have agreed to cooperate in the implementation of short sea traffic.

Grain exporters are faced with an acute shortage of fleets.

RZD plans to increase the volume of cargo traffic in the Eastern direction by almost 10% in 2022.

RZD is ready to provide in full freight transportation to the Caspian ports.

The main department of the Northern Sea Route will be created in July 2022 - Alexey Likhachev.

United Grain Company (OZK) and the Primorsky ULC agreed to develop the geography of export deliveries at the expense of African countries.



Shipbuilding and ship repair

According to PortNews, Russian shipbuilding enterprises can receive financial support from the Russian government.

State testing of a non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395 has been completed at Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation.

Zelenodolsk Shipyard was launched a special purpose boat of Project 21980.

Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard will launch the first crab catcher of Project KSP01 in July.

USC unveils a new passenger ship Sotalia at SPIEF.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade continues the discussion with the Ministry of Finance on the introduction of a zero VAT rate for ship repair - Boris Kabakov.

Resetting VAT for ship repair will benefit Russian enterprises by 20% compared to foreign ones – Alexey Rakhmanov.

Rosatom expects to start construction of Project 22220 fifth and sixth icebreakers in 2023 – Vyacheslav Ruksha.

NOVATEK plans to build additional 30 vessels for operation on the Northern Sea Route – Evgeny Ambrosov.

The issue of building six more FPUs is being discussed with USC — Vyacheslav Ruksha.

NOVATEK considers it necessary to create a ship repair base in the Far East.

A Center for Serial Machine Building and Logistics of USC in the North-West Region will be created in St. Petersburg.

The head of USC considers it necessary to achieve technological sovereignty in shipbuilding.

STLC and the government of the Murmansk region will cooperate in the creation of an Arctic ship repair cluster.

The Federal Agency for Fishery recognized the impossibility of concluding new contracts with shipyards for the second phase of investment quotas before 2025.

Baimsky MPP project will require the construction of three ice-class bulk carriers.

USC plans to complete the first stage of the reconstruction of Severnaya Verf Shipyard in the first quarter of 2023.

Zelenodolsk Shipyard on June 18 will launch the first tugboat of Project NE012 for the Russian National Guard.

R-Flot will launch two buoy tenders on July 1, 2022.

An additional six icebreakers will be built for year-round navigation on the NSR.



Bunker Market

It is necessary to develop unified requirements for fuel mix - expert.