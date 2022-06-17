2022 June 17 18:17

Hapag-Lloyd updates service between North Europe and West Africa

Hapag-Lloyd's West Africa Express (WAX) service is changing its rotation by adding a call at Le Havre, France. This shift will provide you with the opportunity of a direct product with a fast transit-time to Tema, Ghana and Abidjan, Ivory Coast, both for France and Benelux. In addition, the Le Havre call in this service will expand your supply chain network between this port and other origins and destinations worldwide, according to the company's release.

WAX service will be using the port of Tangier in Morocco as the key connection point for North European and West African markets. In addition to being the main gateway for the Le Havre call, Tangier will ensure the Hamburg connection to West Africa through alternative Hapag-Lloyd services, and support the Casablanca import and export markets.

The revamped WAX service will be kicking off with MV NileDutch Breda V. 2225S on June 22, 2022, as an Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at Le Havre.