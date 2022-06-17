2022 June 17 18:37

Stolt Tank Containers to boost rail freight in Saudi Arabia

Stolt Tank Containers (STC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to move the transportation of STC’s tank containers away from trucks on roads and onto the railways of Saudi Arabia, according to the company's release.



In addition to continuing to deliver the highest standards in quality, safety and sustainability in transport and logistics for customers, this initiative also supports several sustainability objectives set out in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.

Stolt Tank Containers Saudi Arabia Ltd. is headquartered in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia and has a second office in Jeddah to service customers’ needs on both coasts of the country. STC also has a joint venture with local company Y.B.A Kanoo - Kanoo Tank Services (SAHREEJ) owns and operates three tank container depots in Dammam, Jubail and Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) specialises in the transportation of goods, minerals and various containerised products via safe, advanced and reliable means of transport. The company contributes to the 2030 vision of enabling the Kingdom to be a global logistical platform and the hub for connecting the three continents.