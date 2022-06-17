2022 June 17 17:43

Belgium's first subsidy-free wind farm inaugurated at ArcelorMittal in North Sea Port

On Tuesday 14 June, Belgium's first subsidy-free wind farm was inaugurated at steel producer ArcelorMittal in Ghent. The effect will be to further reduce CO2 emissions in the North Sea Port area, according to the company's release.

The wind farm operated by Storm consists of three wind turbines with a rotor diameter of 162 metres, a tip height of up to 230 metres and a capacity of 6 MW per turbine. They are the largest wind turbines in Belgium.

The new wind farm was commissioned with a push of the red button in the presence of VIPs including Flemish Minister of Finance, Budget, Housing and Immovable Heritage Matthias Diependaele and Carina Van Cauter, Governor of the Province of East Flanders.



The wind turbines will supply more than 45,000 MWh of electricity annually to ArcelorMittal's production site in Ghent. This corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of 13,000 households. The wind farm will eliminate 11,225 tons of CO2 emissions every year. 431 local residents and employees of ArcelorMittal Belgium co-invested directly in the wind farm.



In total, ArcelorMittal now has 16 wind turbines on its sites, capable of generating 70 megawatts of green energy and helping to meet climate targets. ArcelorMittal aims to reduce CO2 emissions by a third by 2030 and to be climate neutral by 2050.



ArcelorMittal will buy all the electricity from the wind farm at a fixed price for 20 years. This arrangement assures the steelmaker of a guaranteed supply of cheap and renewable energy. It has also allowed Storm to construct the wind farm without having to rely on the system of green power certificates. This means Storm is delivering the first subsidy-free wind farm in Belgium.



Storm develops, builds and operates onshore wind farms in Belgium. The company has about 50 wind turbines operational or under construction. Storm offers local governments the opportunity to become co-shareholders of its wind farms. Local residents can participate directly in the Storm wind farms through the Storm CV cooperative.



ArcelorMittal Belgium, which has locations in Ghent, Liège, Genk and Geel, employs 5,000 people. Total direct and indirect employment is estimated at 30,000 jobs. The company produces high-quality steel for a wide range of applications in the automotive sector and other industrial sectors such as green energy, construction, appliances and packaging.