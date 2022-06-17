2022 June 17 17:29

Port of San Diego selected Best Cruise Port in the World by Global Traveler

The Port of San Diego has been named Best Cruise Port in the World in the 10th Annual Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards. The award is part of the publication’s annual readers survey that honors the best in the world of leisure and lifestyle travel and recognizes goods and services, destinations, hotels, airlines, and cruises, according to the company's release.

Ten cruise ports made the list this year. They are in order:



Port of San Diego

Port Miami, Florida

Port Canaveral, Florida

Port Everglades, Florida

Cozumel, Mexico

Southampton, England

Port of Los Angeles

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

New York, New York

Venice, Italy

The winners were honored at a special reception on June 7, 2022 in New York City.



The Port of San Diego’s two cruise ship terminals on B Street and Broadway Piers are located downtown, offering a seamless transition from the cruise ship to city attractions.

The Port of San Diego’s cruise business is seasonal, usually beginning in September and running through May. The Port welcomed approximately 100 cruises this season and anticipates over 130 for next season.

Primary lines that call on the Port of San Diego are Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line. Other cruise lines on the schedule include Regent Seven Seas, Viking Cruises, and Windstar Cruises.







