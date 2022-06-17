2022 June 17 16:58

Stolthaven Terminals confirms joint venture in Taiwan

Stolthaven Terminals and Revivegen Environmental Technology Co. LTD have formally entered into a JVC to develop a new greenfield terminal in Kaohsiung Port, Taiwan, after signing a letter of intent in September last year, according to the company's release.

Taiwanese company Revivegen is mainly focused on recycling and process chemicals for the semiconductor industry, but when space became available at the new port, it seized the opportunity to secure an 11-hectare plot of land and asked Stolthaven to partner with them in developing it.

The two companies have completed a comprehensive feasibility study and are working towards a final investment decision, expected over the summer.





