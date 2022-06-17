  The version for the print
  2022 June 17 15:14

    Finnlines opens a new line

    A new freight route between Rosslare, Ireland and Zeebrugge, Belgium provides a new direct link between Ireland and Continental Europe, which also offers a new connection from Finland to Ireland, according to the company's release.

    On 23 July 2022, Finnlines will launch a new service between Rosslare and Zeebrugge. The route will be operated by the ro-ro vessel, Finnpulp, which has the capacity to carry 3,259 lane metres of cargo, equivalent to around 225 trailers. The vessel can also accommodate 12 drivers.

    There will be two departures per week from each direction.

    Demand for freight services from Ireland to Continental Europe has grown in the wake of Brexit and the new route will provide a crucial link for Irish industry. The Finnish industry, as well as German and Spanish industries, will also have an easier access to Ireland via transshipment in Zeebrugge.

    Finnlines specialises in freight transport and the extensive line network provides Finland’s export industry with a regular and reliable way to the European market, while ensuring imports of goods that are important for security of supply.

2022 June 17

