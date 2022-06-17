2022 June 17 13:31

Fincantieri to build the third Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy

The US Navy announced it has exercised the option to have Fincantieri U.S. subsidiary, Marinette Marine (FMM), build the third Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, USS Chesapeake (FFG-64), according to the company's release. The option value stands at approximately 536 million dollars.

This announcement follows last month’s successful design review of the first-in-class USS Constellation (FFG-62), which is nearing the start of construction.



The Constellation program was awarded to FMM in 2020, through a contract for the lead frigate and 9 option ships. The contract, including post-delivery availability support and crew training, has a cumulative value of 5.5 billion dollars. Under the same program, the U.S. Navy plans to build 10 additional vessels, for a total of 20 units.



The Group’s proposal is based on the FREMM frigate platform, globally recognized as the most technologically advanced, and the backbone of a 10-unit program for the Italian Navy which Fincantieri is currently completing.



Furthermore, the upgrade of Fincantieri US shipyards is nearly completed, enabling the subsidiary to build two frigates each year.

FMM is the spearhead of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), which controls two other shipyards also located in the Great Lakes (Wisconsin) – Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri Ace Marine. The company serves commercial and government customers in the US. FMM is committed to the Littoral Combat Ships program for the US Navy and the Multi-Mission Surface Combatants (MMSC) program for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the US Foreign Military Sales plan.