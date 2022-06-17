  • Home
  2022 June 17

    Mawani and IALA discuss technical cooperation in Saudi Ports

    Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was honored to have hosted Capacity Building and Resources Manager, World-Wide Academy – IALA, Mrs. Gerardine Delanoye, to discuss joint technical cooperation during her visit to the Kingdom, according to the company's release.
     
    The International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) is the international entity to issue the specifications, recommendations and standards of the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) systems and the related training programs, in addition to the mechanisms of installing, operating and maintaining the Aids to Navigation (AtoN).
     
    Since 1981, Mawani represents the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in IALA as a national member, to ensure the implementation such specifications, recommendations and standards along with related updates, which would be reflected positively on the safety of marine navigation in the Saudi waters.
     
    Mrs. Gerardine reviewed the operations and maintenance of the AtoN as well as VTS systems at Saudi ports, as they also discussed ways to improve compliance with the regulations of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and other standards issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) besides exploring collaboration avenues in relation to training programs, giving a detailed presentation about training opportunities offered by the IALA World Academy for AtoN and VTS specialists.
     
    IALA‘s representative examined the legal, administrative, and operational aspects of navigational aid systems at Saudi ports through a series of interviews with the concerned stakeholders followed by field visits, while she offered to assist by advising on priorities for implementing recommended actions, improvements, and applying Ports and Waterways Safety Assessment (PAWSA) in VTS systems and AtoN at the navigational channels of the Saudi ports, to help in determining whether the current risks are acceptable or need more review and study.
     
    While Mawani values its partnerships with global maritime entities who formulate standards, recommendations, and guidelines to regulate marine navigation, all of which aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector, therefore, Mawani greatly focuses on safe navigation for vessels and mariners along the coasts of the Kingdom (Gulf of Aqaba – Red Sea – Arabian Gulf), as well as safe passage for all commercial vessels in the regional waters and Saudi ports and navigational lanes, to prevent accidents of collision and grounding which could cause marine and environmental disasters, since Mawani implemented comprehensive strategic programs, cooperated with related international marine organizations, and applied the marine international standards and regulations of the international maritime conventions, to facilitate and enhance the maritime traffic.

    Seeing as the Kingdom recently obtained a seat at the IMO for the next two years (2022-2023), which is a testament to its international position as a global trade hub with a strategic geographical location intersecting three continents.

2022 June 17

