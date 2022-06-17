2022 June 17 11:20

Maersk Viking named floater rig of the year by Shell

In recognition of the drillship’s outstanding performance in all aspects during its time in Brunei Darussalam, Shell has named Maersk Viking its 2021 Global Rig of the Year in the Floater Category, according to the company's release.



Maersk Viking commenced a two-well exploration drilling contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn. Bhd. (BSP) in April 2021, and Shell justifies the Rig of the Year award with an all-round excellent performance in every area including safety, operational efficiency, and the safe and successful start-up of the campaign with BSP.



Maersk Drilling’s successful customer relationship with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) dates back to 2007 and has resulted in multiple Rig of the Year awards including three consecutive wins in the Jack-up Rig Category for Maersk Convincer from 2018 to 2020. In total, Maersk Drilling has now won nine Rig of the Year awards from Shell during the last decade.



Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013.