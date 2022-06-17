2022 June 17 12:03

Visy opts for Maersk ECO Delivery

Visy, a global leader in the packaging, paper and resource recovery industries, opts for Maersk’s ECO Delivery product in Oceania. Visy aims to cut emissions through efficiency and investment in renewables and clean energy, reduce waste to landfill and through efficient use of water. Visy also aims to reduce the company's carbon footprint in transportation, currently making it Maersk’s largest ECO Delivery customer in Oceania, according to the company's release.



Maersk’s low emission ECO Delivery product is an Ocean transport customer offering that uses green biofuels, which reduces CO2 emissions by more than 80%. This product provides direct carbon savings rather than carbon offsetting, as with the use of biofuel, the savings have already been achieved.



Since its introduction in 2019, customer demand for Maersk ECO Delivery has grown more than 170% year-on-year. Earlier this year, Oceania customers, such as Queensland Magnesia (QMAG) and OBE Organic, have chosen this green solution to decarbonise their supply chains.



Visy is a leading, privately owned packaging and resource recovery company, with more than 120 sites across Australia, New Zealand and Thailand and trading offices across Asia, Europe and the USA.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify customers’ supply chains. The company employs approximately 95.000 people and operates in 130 countries.