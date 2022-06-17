2022 June 17 09:22

Equinor joins the Marsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

The Marsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping welcomed Equinor as a Strategic Partner, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry, according to the company's release.

Equinor is both a producer and a supplier of fuel to the maritime sector and has worked systematically on reducing its carbon intensity by developing new types of vessels and using alternative fuels.



With 100.000 ships consuming around 300 million metric tonnes of fuel p.a. global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.

The Marsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia, and authorities. With Partners, the Center explores viable decarbonization pathways, facilitates the development and implementation of new energy technologies; builds confidence in new concepts and their supply chains; and accelerates the transition by defining and maturing viable strategic pathways to the required systemic change. The Center is placed in Copenhagen but work with partners globally.

The Center was founded in 2020 with a start-up donation of DKK 400m from the A.P. Moller Foundation. Corporate Partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, bp, Cargill, Equinor, DP World, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Rio Tinto, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, Topsoe, TotalEnergies and V.Group.