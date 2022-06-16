2022 June 16 18:34

Equinor and Technip Energies enter strategic collaboration for floating wind substructures

The strategic collaboration between Equinor as a floating offshore wind developer and Technip Energies as a supplier of floating offshore wind substructures, was announced during the Seanergy conference in Normandie, France, according to the company's release.

The collaboration builds on the two companies’ joint ambition of driving the industrialisation of floating offshore wind. By teaming up at an early design phase of a floating wind farm project, the two parties seek to unlock value from leveraging complementary competencies in technology and fabrication.



From building the world’s first floating turbine, Hywind Demo, to the world’s first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland, Equinor reduced the cost per megawatt by 70 per cent. With Hywind Tampen, which will be the world’s largest floating wind farm located off the coast of Norway, costs are further reduced by 40 per cent.



Equinor is developing as a broad energy company, building a material position in renewable energy. The company is developing offshore wind clusters in the UK, the US Northeast and in the Baltic Sea and is positioned for future wind options in several geographies, including Europe and Asia where it is developing a pipeline of floating offshore wind projects in South Korea.

Equinor is the world’s leading floating offshore wind developer and operator, operating the world’s first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland (30MW) and soon Hywind Tampen (88 MW) off the coast of Norway which when in operations within 2022 will be the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm.