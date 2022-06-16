  • Home
  • News
  • Hanseatic Energy Hub launches binding LNG capacity bookings in Stade and sets organisational course
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 16 18:07

    Hanseatic Energy Hub launches binding LNG capacity bookings in Stade and sets organisational course

    In April 2022, the consortium around Fluxys, Dow, Partners Group (acting on behalf of its clients) and Buss Group is the first LNG project in Germany to invite international market participants to submit binding bids for terminal capacities from 16 June to 29 July 2022, according to Fluxys's release.

    The total capacity of the zero-emission terminal is 13.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year (bcm/a) with a send-out capacity of 21.7 GWh/h. This corresponds to about 15 percent of Germany's gas demand. For long-term marketing, 12 bcm/a are available.

    The German regulator has recently taken account of the significant increase in LNG demand in Germany: BNetzA is lowering the feed-in tariffs at LNG terminals by 40 percent, thus significantly improving the competitiveness of direct access into the unified German gas market hub THE.

    With the Binding Open Season, the Hanseatic Energy Hub reaches another key milestone after the submission of the approval documents for the terminal and port and enters a new project phase. Now that the main technical and commercial course has been set, the focus in future will be more on the operational development of the terminal including construction and preparations for operation. For this purpose, Fluxys will strengthen the HEH team with additional operational know-how.

    The Hanseatic Energy Hub is initially designed for LNG and low-carbon energy sources such as bio-LNG and synthetic methane. As global supply grows, it will later be available to import hydrogen-based energy sources, such as ammonia. The location in the Stade industrial park is particularly characterised by the high synergies with Dow, the existing infrastructure and the strategically good position at a short distance from the German pipeline network. With the expansion of the existing industrial port, two jetties will enable the landing of tankers up to Q-Max size as well as bunker services in the future.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 16

18:34 Equinor and Technip Energies enter strategic collaboration for floating wind substructures
18:07 Hanseatic Energy Hub launches binding LNG capacity bookings in Stade and sets organisational course
17:45 U.S. dairy exports improves due to the cooperation of the Port of Los Angeles and CMA CGM
17:00 SCZONE signs a joint MOU to establish automotive industries complex
16:45 Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for Maersk Valiant
16:16 Alfa Laval expands its offering for tankers by acquiring tank cleaning leader Scanjet - Wake Media
15:35 Gerald Desmond Bridge demolition to begin in July
15:03 ICHCA welcomes MSC as new associate and board member
14:30 Paris MoU to launch an inspection campaign to verify compliance with the requirements of the Polar Code
14:30 RZD set to increase by 10% freight volume to eastern region this year
14:13 Sanctions hinder proper fulfillment of obligations under SCF Eurobonds
14:03 Terminal Triest launches a new weekly block train to Central and Eastern Europe
13:25 Lineas and North Sea Port shift another 15,000 containers from road to rail between Belgium and Italy
12:46 Kongsberg Digital to handle Floatel Internationals digital services
12:36 Maersk introduces a dedicated New Zealand coastal service
12:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 24, 2022
12:06 MOL conducts carbon-offset voyage with car carrier
11:50 Wartsila acquires PortLink Global to accelerate its Smart Port Ecosystem vision
11:26 Luminus wind turbines on Jan De Nul’s site in Ghent port area officially inaugurated
10:52 Maersk Tankers and partners disclose climate impact of vessel operations
09:57 Less than a week from now, the 15th Russian Forum Current State and Prospects of Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market kicks off in St.Petersburg
09:51 TecPlata to operate new service with Port of Montevideo
09:31 Solstad Offshore, DeepOcean and Østensjø team up in remote operations venture
09:25 Crude oil prices edge up following previous decline
09:09 ABS and SpaceX sign JDP on remotely controlled rocket recovery droneships
08:59 MABUX: Sharp irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 16
08:50 APM Terminals Moín sets global benchmark for berthing time

2022 June 15

18:36 Julián Fernández appointed as Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti
18:13 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to 967,900 TEU in May 2022
17:05 OCI expands import terminal for green ammonia in the port of Rotterdam
16:44 The shipping lines more than doubled EBIT in Q1 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
16:13 Shipping company CSPL celebrates a centenary
16:02 NOVATEK set to build additional 30 vessels for operation on the Northern Sea Route - Evgeny Ambrosov
15:03 NYK recognized for achieving gold tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program
14:48 Striking truckers in South Korea reach an agreement with the government - Bloomberg
14:35 Two ministries discuss the introduction of zero VAT rate for ship repair sector – Boris Kabakov
14:12 Fuel consumption is a burning issue in the race for ship emissions compliance - Maritime Oslofjord Alliance
14:03 PIL adds Shanghai and Singapore port calls to Gulf China Service
13:34 Ports of Stockholm welcomes Candela Technology to the innovative Frihamnen Port
13:12 The Trans-Siberian Railway expansion will boost regional ports cargo throughput up to 100 million tonnes - Oleg Kozhemyako
13:01 Alfa Laval joins the Hydrogen Council
12:56 Up to 14% less containership CO2 emissions through Just In Time arrivals - Port of Rotterdam
12:35 Ocean Yield AS acquires a 5,500 TEU container vessel
11:50 ICS launches new ‘Shipping Policy Principles for Pandemic Recovery’ during WTO Ministerial Conference
11:30 Konecranes receives order for Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane from Venetian port
11:10 Yang Ming to add 11,000 TEU vessel
10:53 DFDS total freight volumes up 11% in May 2022
10:33 The Port of Gothenburg acquires land in Arendal
10:26 OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 6
09:55 ABS and Arcsilea to study the future of CII, EEXI and EEDI for the European Commission
09:18 Crude oil prices continue to climb following previous decline
08:58 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Jun 15

2022 June 14

18:31 Saudi ports record a 23.70% increase in cargo throughput volumes
18:06 World Shipping Council issues statement on Congressional passage of The Ocean Shipping Reform Act
17:26 TotalEnergies and Adani join forces to create a world-class green hydrogen company
17:06 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften
16:48 Port of Singapore throughput in January-May 2022 fell 5%
16:44 APM Terminals appoints interim COO
16:39 Cargo volume of Port of Shanghai in January-May 2022 decreased by 9% amid lockdown
16:29 Five-month throughput of Port of Ventspils increased by 22%