Alfa Laval expands its offering for tankers by acquiring tank cleaning leader Scanjet - Wake Media

Alfa Laval expands its offering for tankers by acquiring tank cleaning leader Scanjet

Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire Scanjet, a leading supplier of marine tank cleaning equipment, according to the company's release. The deal adds Scanjet’s intelligent tank management solutions to Alfa Laval’s already broad tanker offering, creating a complete portfolio for cargo tank needs.



Scanjet is today’s leader in tank cleaning and possesses more than 50 years of experience. Through customer-driven product development, the company has expanded from fixed and portable tank cleaning equipment into intelligent tank management. Scanjet’s solutions and organization will become part of Alfa Laval per an agreement signed on 16 June 2022.



Scanjet’s technology will complete a portfolio for every cargo tank need, joining Framo submersible cargo pumps, Smit inert gas systems and other Alfa Laval solutions. In addition to tank cleaning equipment, Scanjet’s offering comprises the unique ITAMA system for intelligent tank management. The ITAMA system integrates key aspects of tank maintenance, from tank cleaning to real-time monitoring of tank level, temperature and pressure.



Like Alfa Laval, Scanjet is headquartered in Sweden and has a strong worldwide presence. The company has manufacturing in Sweden, Poland and Indonesia, with additional assembly sites in Norway and the UK. These facilities will be incorporated into Alfa Laval’s existing operations, along with Scanjet’s over 150 technical, application and service experts.



Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.