  • Home
  • News
  • Sanctions hinder proper fulfillment of obligations under SCF Eurobonds
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 16 14:13

    Sanctions hinder proper fulfillment of obligations under SCF Eurobonds

    On the status of the Eurobond coupon payment

    PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX: FLOT) announces that the next coupon payment due on 16 June 16 related to the notes with maturity on 16 June 2023 (ISIN: XS1433454243) issued by SCF Capital Designated Activity Company, Ireland, guaranteed by PAO Sovcomflot, is hindered by the sanctions imposed on the issuer and the guarantor by the European Union on 15 March 2022 and United Kingdom on 24 March 2022. Proper discharge of obligations under the notes is currently technically impracticable due to the refusal of the paying agent to accept the payment and pay the coupon to holders of the notes.

    The group of companies of PAO Sovcomflot is a responsible and trustworthy borrower on the Russian and international capital markets. PAO Sovcomflot confirms its commitment to fully discharge obligations under the notes in full and that it has the necessary financial resources to do so.

    PAO Sovcomflot is currently considering modifying the terms of Notes by introducing alternative payment arrangements which would allow resume regular coupon payments in a timely manner.

    PAO Sovcomflot, with the assistance of its advisors, is currently developing the most efficient solution to implement such measures which will be communicated to the holders of the notes as soon as possible.

    We request the holders of the notes or persons exercising rights in relation to the notes to contact the company and provide the company with the necessary identification data, including information on the volume of controlled notes and the place of record. The holders of the notes which do not wish to disclose personal data may nominate their broker or depository to act on their behalf.

    PAO Sovcomflot engaged the independent law firm Legal Services International as its legal counsel in connection with the above.

    The holders of the notes or persons exercising rights in relation to the notes may contact PAO Sovcomflot, including for the purposes of provision of their identification details, either directly or to Legal Services International via e-mail as set out in this communication below.

    Additional information:

    At present, SCF Capital Designated Activity Company, Ireland, has two outstanding Eurobond issues for the total amount of USD 928 million with maturities on 16 June 2023 (ISIN: XS1433454243) and 26 April 2028 (ISIN: XS2325559396). Earlier, PAO Sovcomflot made an announcement on a similar situation with the coupon payment relating to the notes with maturity in 2028.

Другие новости по темам: sanctions, Sovcomflot  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 16

17:45 U.S. dairy exports improves due to the cooperation of the Port of Los Angeles and CMA CGM
17:00 SCZONE signs a joint MOU to establish automotive industries complex
16:45 Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for Maersk Valiant
16:16 Alfa Laval expands its offering for tankers by acquiring tank cleaning leader Scanjet - Wake Media
15:35 Gerald Desmond Bridge demolition to begin in July
15:03 ICHCA welcomes MSC as new associate and board member
14:30 Paris MoU to launch an inspection campaign to verify compliance with the requirements of the Polar Code
14:30 RZD set to increase by 10% freight volume to eastern region this year
14:13 Sanctions hinder proper fulfillment of obligations under SCF Eurobonds
14:03 Terminal Triest launches a new weekly block train to Central and Eastern Europe
13:25 Lineas and North Sea Port shift another 15,000 containers from road to rail between Belgium and Italy
12:46 Kongsberg Digital to handle Floatel Internationals digital services
12:36 Maersk introduces a dedicated New Zealand coastal service
12:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 24, 2022
12:06 MOL conducts carbon-offset voyage with car carrier
11:50 Wartsila acquires PortLink Global to accelerate its Smart Port Ecosystem vision
11:26 Luminus wind turbines on Jan De Nul’s site in Ghent port area officially inaugurated
10:52 Maersk Tankers and partners disclose climate impact of vessel operations
09:57 Less than a week from now, the 15th Russian Forum Current State and Prospects of Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market kicks off in St.Petersburg
09:51 TecPlata to operate new service with Port of Montevideo
09:31 Solstad Offshore, DeepOcean and Østensjø team up in remote operations venture
09:25 Crude oil prices edge up following previous decline
09:09 ABS and SpaceX sign JDP on remotely controlled rocket recovery droneships
08:59 MABUX: Sharp irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 16
08:50 APM Terminals Moín sets global benchmark for berthing time

2022 June 15

18:36 Julián Fernández appointed as Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti
18:13 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to 967,900 TEU in May 2022
17:05 OCI expands import terminal for green ammonia in the port of Rotterdam
16:44 The shipping lines more than doubled EBIT in Q1 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
16:13 Shipping company CSPL celebrates a centenary
16:02 NOVATEK set to build additional 30 vessels for operation on the Northern Sea Route - Evgeny Ambrosov
15:03 NYK recognized for achieving gold tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program
14:48 Striking truckers in South Korea reach an agreement with the government - Bloomberg
14:35 Two ministries discuss the introduction of zero VAT rate for ship repair sector – Boris Kabakov
14:12 Fuel consumption is a burning issue in the race for ship emissions compliance - Maritime Oslofjord Alliance
14:03 PIL adds Shanghai and Singapore port calls to Gulf China Service
13:34 Ports of Stockholm welcomes Candela Technology to the innovative Frihamnen Port
13:12 The Trans-Siberian Railway expansion will boost regional ports cargo throughput up to 100 million tonnes - Oleg Kozhemyako
13:01 Alfa Laval joins the Hydrogen Council
12:56 Up to 14% less containership CO2 emissions through Just In Time arrivals - Port of Rotterdam
12:35 Ocean Yield AS acquires a 5,500 TEU container vessel
11:50 ICS launches new ‘Shipping Policy Principles for Pandemic Recovery’ during WTO Ministerial Conference
11:30 Konecranes receives order for Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane from Venetian port
11:10 Yang Ming to add 11,000 TEU vessel
10:53 DFDS total freight volumes up 11% in May 2022
10:33 The Port of Gothenburg acquires land in Arendal
10:26 OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 6
09:55 ABS and Arcsilea to study the future of CII, EEXI and EEDI for the European Commission
09:18 Crude oil prices continue to climb following previous decline
08:58 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Jun 15

2022 June 14

18:31 Saudi ports record a 23.70% increase in cargo throughput volumes
18:06 World Shipping Council issues statement on Congressional passage of The Ocean Shipping Reform Act
17:26 TotalEnergies and Adani join forces to create a world-class green hydrogen company
17:06 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften
16:48 Port of Singapore throughput in January-May 2022 fell 5%
16:44 APM Terminals appoints interim COO
16:39 Cargo volume of Port of Shanghai in January-May 2022 decreased by 9% amid lockdown
16:29 Five-month throughput of Port of Ventspils increased by 22%
16:24 IMO approves Mediterranean Sea emission control area
16:11 Cargo volume of Port of Helsinki in January-May 2022 rose 7.6%