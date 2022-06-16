2022 June 16 15:03

ICHCA welcomes MSC as new associate and board member

Dirk Van de Velde is MSC's Chief EHSQ Officer and will be take up a board position at ICHCA, according to the company's release.

ICHCA has attracted corporate and individual members from all sectors of the supply chain where cargo is moved.

ICHCA's has privileged NGO status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Labour Organization (ILO) and other key UN agencies which allows it, on behalf of its members to monitor, contribute to, and influence the development of regulations and guidelines that impact cargo handling and movement worldwide.

Established in 1952, ICHCA International is an independent, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to improving the safety, productivity and efficiency of cargo handling and movement worldwide. ICHCA's privileged NGO status enables it to represent its members, and the cargo handling industry at large, in front of national and international agencies and regulatory bodies, while its Technical Panel provides best practice advice and develops publications on a wide range of practical cargo handling issues.

Operating through a series of national and regional chapters, including ICHCA Australia, ICHCA Japan and plus Correspondence and Working Groups, ICHCA provides a focal point for informing, educating, lobbying and networking to improve knowledge and best practice across the cargo handling chain.