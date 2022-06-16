2022 June 16 12:36

Maersk introduces a dedicated New Zealand coastal service

Maersk announced the launch of dedicated New Zealand coastal service that will bring the schedule resilience, flexibility and superior coverage to the New Zealand supply chain.

New Zealand coastal service (branded as Maersk coastal connect) will be operated by 2 ships. To protect critical connections to it's International services and maintain buffer in it's schedule to absorb impact from the supply chain disruption the service will be operated on a two-loop rotation:

Maersk Nadi: AUCKLAND –TAURANGA – TIMARU –LYTTELTON

Maersk Nansha: NELSON – TAURANGA – TIMARU –LYTTELTON



The additional investment into a dedicated New Zealand coastal service, in conjunction with recent announcement to build a cold chain facility in Hamilton, will create significant value for it's New Zealand customers.

The revised Southern Star service rotation will be:

TANJUNG PELEPAS – SINGAPORE – BRISBANE – SYDNEY – TAURANGA – NAPIER – LYTTELTON – PORT CHALMERS

The first Brisbane port call on the Southern Star service will be on the 15th of July on Rio De Janeiro / voyage 226S/229N.





