2022 June 16 11:50

Wartsila acquires PortLink Global to accelerate its Smart Port Ecosystem vision

Wartsila Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, has announced the acquisition of PortLink Global, a global port solutions company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The move will speed Wärtsilä Voyage along its path towards creating an end-to-end connected maritime ecosystem in which intelligent port logistics solutions play a nodal role, according to the company's release.

PortLink and Wartsila Voyage have proven to be formidable strategic partners in the past – successfully collaborating on projects including the co-development of a next-generation Port Management Information System (PMIS) for the largest Mediterranean and African port, Tanger Med, the Callao Port Authority (Peru) modernisation project, and the delivery of Brazil’s first Smart Port Solution at Porto do Acu.

Founded in 2007, PortLink is a provider of port efficiency solutions, including Port Management Information Systems (PMIS), Port Community Systems (PCS), Pilotage Dispatch systems and Local Port Services (LPS). With over 3,500 active system users, the PortLink team has the necessary experience and expertise to deliver projects of all scope and size ensuring that each system is customized to meet the specific requirements and vision of the customer.

PortLink has a global partnership with more than 3,500 users and a customer network in more than 20 countries. Its existing workforce of approximately 20 professionals will be integrated within Wartsila Voyage’s business.

PortLink’s PMIS and PCS solutions in tandem with Wartsila Voyage’s Navi-Port, Vessel Traffic Management Information Systems (VTMIS), and on-vessel voyage optimisation solutions such as Navi-Planner and Fleet Optimisation Solution (FOS) will help connect the dots across the entire ecosystem. The holistic approach will enable better ship-to-shore coordination — optimising routes and vessel speed based on real-time weather and port readiness information, which can result in reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.



