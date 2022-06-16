2022 June 16 10:52

Maersk Tankers and partners disclose climate impact of vessel operations

For the first time, Maersk Tankers, together with the shipowners in its pools, is disclosing the climate impact of the 220 vessels it operates, which will help to boost the carbon efficiency of the fleet, according to the company's release.

As a signatory to the Sea Cargo Charter (SCC), Maersk Tankers, along with 24 other charterers and operators, publicly disclosing the alignment of its chartering activities with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) ambition of reducing total greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by at least 50% by 2050, compared to 2008.



Launched by a group of cargo owners and shipowners in October 2020, the SCC provides a global framework for measuring and reporting how charterers’ activities align with climate goals. It establishes a common, global baseline to assess and disclose shipping’s climate impact.

Maersk Tankers signed up to the SCC in February 2021 and has since gathered and processed a large amount of data about vessel emissions on behalf of the partners in its pools. This ensures they are fulfilling reporting requirements from cargo owners and, in turn, getting insight that will support them in cutting emissions and getting access to cargo.

As a signatory to the SCC, Maersk Tankers will report annually on emissions from its chartering activities and how these meet the IMO target. The company will now discuss with its pool partners how to further curb vessel emissions based on this insight.