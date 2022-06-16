2022 June 16 09:57

Less than a week from now, the 15th Russian Forum Current State and Prospects of Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market kicks off in St.Petersburg

Key issues to be addressed:



Session 1



Global and Russian bunker markets



Review of the situation in the global crude oil and bunker fuel markets

Russian bunker market in 2021. Events and price environment

Changes in cross-border cargo flows in Russia and Europe.



Session 2

Global changes 2022: New problems and urgent actions to solve them



Changes in the global and Russian markets of crude oil and oil products in the current conditions

Digital services to improve the efficiency of port logistics management - the experience of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC

Transport and logistics complex of St. Petersburg - possible niches at the regional, national and global levels in a fundamentally new situation

State support for the shipping and bunkering sectors in connection with global political and economic changes. The progress of the implementation of the Association's initiatives in the new conditions

Problems of the Far Eastern fishing business in the face of severe economic sanctions, plans for their solution and stabilization of the situation. Operation and further development of the industry in unprecedented conditions.

Production of marine fuels at Russian refineries

Supply of spare parts and maintenance of technical equipment under sanctions restrictions.



Round table "Price Risk Management in the Bunker Fuel Market: Changes and New Challenges"



• Difficulties in the hedging market for bunker commodity indices.

• What are the challenges faced by financial institutions and the bunker industry?

• How to look for solutions?

• Sberbank's plans to develop a hedging market for domestic Russian fuel indices.



Session 3



Taxes and finance. Payment and refund of excise duty on middle distillates: practice, problems and further actions.

Tax maneuver as a way to regulate the fuel market - is it possible to adjust the course of the process? How and in what time frame?



Session 4



Insurance



Market in 2022: force majeure, bunker insurance, reinsurance in international P&I Clubs

Changes in the structure of reinsurance protection in 2022. Practical experience in insurance of marine risks



Session 5



Digital technologies



The role of information and analytical systems in the digital economy