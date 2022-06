2022 June 16 09:25

Crude oil prices edge up following previous decline

Prices rose 0.31-0.5%



Brend Crude futures price for August settlement as of 08:55 (UTC+3) June 16 rose 0.31% to $118.88 per barrel, trading data showed.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures rose 0.5% to $115,89 per barrel.



After falling the day before, the market saw oil prices moderate growth on June 16 amid concerns about the supply with steady demand.